Fights on Tap: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 among 20 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We have two events on Saturday, BE! First up is Bellator 290 (start time at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m PT), which is headlined by a rematch between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko. This is billed as the final fight for the ‘Last Emperor’ before he retires, so it should be worth tuning in for. And then UFC Vegas 68 (start time at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) follows, with Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak closing out the show. But before we get to those events, let’s take a look at what we have on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 20 fights this week, and a much-anticipated rematch for the UFC middleweight championship is set.

Newly crowned champion Alex Pereira had a few options to consider for his first defense, but the Las Vegas-based promotion settled on this one: an immediate rematch with Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White announced on Friday that Pereira vs. Adesanya II would headline UFC 287, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for April 8.

After two previous encounters in the kickboxing ring, Pereira and Adesanya continued their rivalry in the Octagon at UFC 281 this past November. The ‘Last Stylebender’ was on his way to a successful sixth defense when ‘Po Atan’ connected with a flurry of punches that led to a fifth-round TKO. That was his third win over Adesanya in combat sports, and now they get to run it back for the fourth time.

UFC 284 — February 11

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas — light heavyweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC Vegas 70 — February 25

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandez — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

UFC 285 — March 4

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman — bantamweight

First rep. by Saaiman on Instagram

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner — lightweight

First rep. by Hooker on TheMacLife

Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan — welterweight

UFC Vegas 71 — March 11

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov — heavyweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj — light heavyweight

Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry — bantamweight

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo — featherweight

UFC 287 — April 8

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis — middleweight

First rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer — middleweight

First rep. by Jake Noecker of The Scrap

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya — middleweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal — welterweight

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — April 15

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilová — women’s bantamweight

First rep. by MMA Fun on Instagram

Gastón Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips — bantamweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

UFC Fight Night — April 22

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting

UFC Fight Night — April 29

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez — lightweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Chelsea Chandler vs. Danyelle Wolf — women’s featherweight

First rep. by Meni Mayer of MMA Island

UFC Fight Night — May 6

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya — welterweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 291 — February 25

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson — featherweight

Asaël Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken —featherweight

Bellator 293 — March 31

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James — heavyweight

Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt — women’s featherweight

John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffrey — middleweight

Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov — welterweight

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo — lightweight

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne — lightweight

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mandel Nallo — lightweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 149 — March 3

Wilson Reis vs. Ricky Camp — bantamweight

Robert Hernandez vs. John De Jesus — featherweight

Damon Wilson vs. Motaz Askar — featherweight

Cage Warriors 150 — March 17

Justin Burlinson vs. Jamie Richardson — welterweight

Morgan Charrière vs. James Hendin — featherweight

James Webb vs. Alan Carlos — middleweight

Omiel Brown vs. Daniel Skibinski — welterweight

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Davide Scarano — flyweight

Weslley Maia vs. Bogdan Barbu — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 152 — April 15

Rory Evans vs. Liam Gittins — bantamweight

Reece McEwan vs. Daan Duits — bantamweight

James Power vs. Lukasz Kopera — lightweight

George Hardwick vs. Yann Liasse — lightweight

Madars Fleminas vs. Aleksi Mäntykivi — welterweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 79 — February 25

Frederico Komuenha vs. Matyas Viszlay — middleweight

Phil De Fries vs. Todd Duffee — heavyweight

Brian Hooi vs. Jivko Stoimenov — welterweight