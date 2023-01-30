Fights on Tap: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 among 20 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
We have two events on Saturday, BE! First up is Bellator 290 (start time at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m PT), which is headlined by a rematch between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko. This is billed as the final fight for the ‘Last Emperor’ before he retires, so it should be worth tuning in for. And then UFC Vegas 68 (start time at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) follows, with Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak closing out the show. But before we get to those events, let’s take a look at what we have on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 20 fights this week, and a much-anticipated rematch for the UFC middleweight championship is set.
Newly crowned champion Alex Pereira had a few options to consider for his first defense, but the Las Vegas-based promotion settled on this one: an immediate rematch with Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White announced on Friday that Pereira vs. Adesanya II would headline UFC 287, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for April 8.
After two previous encounters in the kickboxing ring, Pereira and Adesanya continued their rivalry in the Octagon at UFC 281 this past November. The ‘Last Stylebender’ was on his way to a successful sixth defense when ‘Po Atan’ connected with a flurry of punches that led to a fifth-round TKO. That was his third win over Adesanya in combat sports, and now they get to run it back for the fourth time.
UFC 284 — February 11
Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas — light heavyweight
UFC Vegas 70 — February 25
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandez — women’s flyweight
UFC 285 — March 4
Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman — bantamweight
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner — lightweight
Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan — welterweight
UFC Vegas 71 — March 11
Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov — heavyweight
Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj — light heavyweight
Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry — bantamweight
Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo — featherweight
UFC 287 — April 8
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis — middleweight
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer — middleweight
Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya — middleweight
Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal — welterweight
Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — April 15
Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilová — women’s bantamweight
Gastón Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — April 22
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva — women’s flyweight
UFC Fight Night — April 29
Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez — lightweight
Chelsea Chandler vs. Danyelle Wolf — women’s featherweight
UFC Fight Night — May 6
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya — welterweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 291 — February 25
Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson — featherweight
Asaël Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken —featherweight
Bellator 293 — March 31
Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James — heavyweight
Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt — women’s featherweight
John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffrey — middleweight
Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov — welterweight
Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo — lightweight
Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne — lightweight
Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mandel Nallo — lightweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 149 — March 3
Wilson Reis vs. Ricky Camp — bantamweight
Robert Hernandez vs. John De Jesus — featherweight
Damon Wilson vs. Motaz Askar — featherweight
Cage Warriors 150 — March 17
Justin Burlinson vs. Jamie Richardson — welterweight
Morgan Charrière vs. James Hendin — featherweight
James Webb vs. Alan Carlos — middleweight
Omiel Brown vs. Daniel Skibinski — welterweight
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Davide Scarano — flyweight
Weslley Maia vs. Bogdan Barbu — bantamweight
Cage Warriors 152 — April 15
Rory Evans vs. Liam Gittins — bantamweight
Reece McEwan vs. Daan Duits — bantamweight
James Power vs. Lukasz Kopera — lightweight
George Hardwick vs. Yann Liasse — lightweight
Madars Fleminas vs. Aleksi Mäntykivi — welterweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 79 — February 25
Frederico Komuenha vs. Matyas Viszlay — middleweight
Phil De Fries vs. Todd Duffee — heavyweight
Brian Hooi vs. Jivko Stoimenov — welterweight
