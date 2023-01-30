UFC Vegas 68: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for second Fight Night event of 2023 from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 68, formerly UFC Seoul, which goes down on Saturday, February 4th & 5th (overnight), from Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC features the tournament finale to their second season of ‘Road to UFC’ during the Prelims card this weekend.

In our main event we get a heavyweight contender clash that will see No. 8 ranked ‘Black Beast’ Derrick Lewis take on No. 12 ranked Serghei Spivac.

The co-main features a Light Heavyweight scrap between Da Un Jung and Devin Clark. This card also brings us the return of ‘The Korean Superboy’, Doo Ho Choi going up against Kyle Nelson.

Stick with bloodyelbow.com for all the previews, predictions, coverage, odds, & more, right here!

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds, stats and betting whims.

UFC Vegas 68’s main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+, with a start time of 1AM/10PM ETPT, which are preceded by four ‘Road to UFC - Season 2’ Tournament Prelim bouts, and three early prelims also on ESPN+ at 10/7PM ETPT. Odds for this 12-bout card at: DraftKings Sportsbook.