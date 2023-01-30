Teenager Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become three-division UFC champ, win first belt in ‘one year or less’

18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. isn’t lacking in confidence.

The teenage prospect is set to have his second UFC fight against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287, but he’s already looking ahead in the future... way ahead. According to Rosas, he will not only become the youngest ever UFC champion, he vowed to win his first of three UFC belts within the year.

“I’m ready to go out there and show my skillset, like I’ve always done. I don’t care who I face. I’m ready to show that there’s levels. Tune in April 8, I will show my skillset and that I deserve to fight for the title,” Rosas said during an appearance at Fury FC 73.

“Right now, me saying that I’m going to be champion—a lot of people think that I’m crazy (when I say) that I’m going to become the youngest UFC champion, but I believe in myself. Mark my words, I will be champion in one year or less,” he stated.

“I’m just getting started. Like this is nothing to me. I ain’t celebrating nothing yet until I have them three belts around my waist,” Rosas proclaimed. “135, 145, 155. Let’s go! Wooo!”

THREE weight classes?!?!? Raul Rosas Jr has spoken!#FuryFC73 pic.twitter.com/I4cptEWNdi — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 29, 2023

Rosas made those seemingly outrageous promises at Fury FC 73, where his older brother, Kevin Rosas, lost his professional MMA debut.

Rosas previously stated that he’s already good enough to beat Aljamain Sterling and take his belt right now. The UFC bantamweight champion, who previously trained with Rosas in the past, recently revealed some pretty bad gym etiquette from the teenager.

Confidence is important in sports, but these statements might just age out worse than the time Brandon Vera notoriously proclaimed himself as a future two division UFC champion back in 2006. Vera had a solid career, but he would never earn even a title shot.

For what it’s worth, Vera made those claims when he was a heavily hyped 8-0 prospect, with a WEC title and four UFC wins capped by a TKO over former champ Frank Mir. Rosas has one UFC win to his name, and six regional bouts that all happened within a year.

Jon Jones became the youngest ever UFC champion at 23 years and 242 days old. Rosas still has a lot of time if he wants to go for that record, but any talk about title shots — let alone three belts — are just immensely premature right now.