UFC 283 Reactions & UFC Vegas 68 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It's time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don't Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist, and the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow's 'The Level Change Podcast'.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 283 REACTIONS —

Overall, this massive 15-bout card saw five exciting first round finishes, seven thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet subs, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included — POTN: Ismael Bonfim and Jailton Almeida. FOTN: Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira.

Official UFC 283 Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JAN. 21

At 3:09 – 15. UFC Vacant LHW Title Bout - Jamahal Hill (12-1) DEF. Glover Teixeira (33-9) — via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

At 17:30 – 14. UFC Flyweight Title Bout - Brandon Moreno (21-6) DEF. Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3) — via TKO [doctor stoppage] at 5:00 of Round 3

At 22:41 – 13. Gilbert Burns (21-5) DEF. Neil Magny (27-10) — via submission [arm-triangle choke] at 4:15 of Round 1

At 9:54 – 12. Jéssica Andrade (24-9) DEF. Lauren Murphy (16-6) — via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26) | FYI – Yes indeedy, June WAS frustrated by them going out of order.

At 23:37. – 11. Johnny Walker (20-7) DEF. Paul Craig (16-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:16 of Round 1

ABC/ESPN FEATURED PRELIMS

At 25:50 – 10. Ihor Potieria (19-3) DEF. Mauricio Rua (27-14) — via TKO [strikes] at 4:05 of Round 1

At 29:40 – 9. Brunno Ferreira (10-0) DEF. Gregory Rodrigues (13-5) — via KO [left hand] at 4:13 of Round 1

At 30:56 – 8. Thiago Moisés (17-6) DEF. Melquizael Costa (19-6) — via submission [rear-naked choke] at 4:05 of Round 2

At 31:10 – 7. Gabriel Bonfim (14-0) DEF. Mounir Lazzez (11-3) — via submission [guillotine choke] at 0:49 of Round 1

UFC FIGHTPASS/ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS

At 31:35 – 6. Jailton Almeida (18-2) DEF. Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-8) — via TKO [strikes] at 2:56 of Round 2

At 35:02 – 5. Cody Stamann (21-5) DEF. Luan Lacerda (12-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 35:26 – 4. Ismael Bonfim (19-3) DEF. Terrance McKinney (13-5) — via KO [flying knee] at 2:17 of Round 2

At 36:34 – 3. Nicolas Dalby (21-4) DEF. Warlley Alves (14-6) — via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

At 36:49 – 2. Josiane Nunes (10-1) DEF. Zarah Fairn (6-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 37:04 – 1. Daniel Marcos (14-0) DEF. Saimon Oliveira (18-5) — via KO [strikes] at 2:18 of Round 2

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 68 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event was originally targeted a return to Seoul in South Korea to host the event. Instead, the event was moved to the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada, slated for Saturday, February 4th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Vegas 68 (6 CARES):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB. 4/5 — 1AM/10PM ETPT (3 Cares)

12. 265lbs: Derrick Lewis (26-10) vs. Serghei Spivac (15-3) — At 44:05, 3 Cares

11. 205lbs: Da Un Jung (15-3) vs. Devin Clark (13-7) — At 43:44

10. 265lbs: Marcin Tybura (23-7) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) — Bout Added After Recording?

9. 145lbs: Doo Ho Choi (14-4) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5) — At 42:47

8. 170lbs: Yasaku Kinoshita (6-1) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-3) — At 42:24

ESPN+ ‘Road to UFC – Season 2’ TOURNAMENT FINALS (0 Cares)

7. Lightweight Tourney: Anshul Jubli (6-0) vs. Jeka Saragih (13-2) — At 42:13

6. Featherweight Tourney: Zha Yi (21-3) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1) — At 41:45

5. Bantamweight Tourney: Rinya Nakamura (6-0) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (10-2) — At 41:03

4. Flyweight Tourney: Hyun Sung Park (7-0) vs. Seung Guk Choi (6-1) — At 40:55

ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS | 10PM/7PM ETPT (3 Cares)

3. 125lbs: Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2) vs. Mandy Böhm (7-2) — At 40:44

2. 185lbs: Jun Yong Park (15-5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (11-6) — At 40:28

1. 125lbs: Tatsuro Taira (12-0) vs. Jesus Aguilar (8-1) — At 38:20, 3 Cares

Be sure to follow John on twitter @heynottheface, you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she's on @LevelChangePod. Meanwhile, Eugene is @EugeneSRobinson on twitter, and tiktok.com/@badbossbrief is where to find his clip on "Sex Line Earl".

