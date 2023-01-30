No integrity - Matt Brown blasts Endeavor for ‘weak’ non-response to Dana White slapping his wife

The UFC’s top brass has been continuously criticized for its lack of a response to Dana White’s slapping incident on New Year’s eve. In a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s the Writer and Fighter podcast, veteran Matt Brown put the company’s owners on blast for their silence on the issue.

“It’s weak. It’s just very weak as a business. That’s where I look at whether it’s Ari [Emanuel], I think he’s the head guy right? [He’s] in charge. That’s some of the things you have to do as a leader of a business, you have to make these hard decisions. At minimum just a statement.”

For Brown, the blame falls heavily on the owners since his longtime boss Dana White already issued statements to own up to what he did.

“We all know what he did was wrong. There’s no excuse for it and he said it his damn self. Everybody can stop making f—ng excuses for him. But at a time like this, you kind of weed out the weak from strong.

“Dana came out strong. He faced up to it straight away, he did a press conference, put it out there, said what he said, didn’t defend himself.

“Ari, Endeavor, WME, they come out the weak ones, in my opinion. They don’t have the integrity or the moral sort of whatever it is to come out and just condemn it and figure something out from it.”

White says he likely won’t be facing repercussions since his “punishment” is the lifetime of having to live with the consequences of the incident.