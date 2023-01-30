Jake Paul confirms UFC vet Mike Perry as backup opponent for Tommy Fury fight

UFC veteran Mike Perry could be getting the biggest financial break of his career. According to Jake Paul, the 31-year-old Perry will serve as a backup fighter in the event that scheduled opponent Tommy Fury falls out of the contest for whatever reason.

“Yeah, we have Mike Perry on standby. Let’s go, Mike Perry. He’s ready to jump in in case Tommy pulls out,” Paul told the media during a press conference for the Fury fight.

Paul and Fury have been lined up to face each other twice already, with the former being forced off the bout on both occasions. The first happened in 2021 when Fury pulled out due to a broken rib.

The fight was then rescheduled for August 2022, but Fury was once again unavailable, this time due to visa issues brought on by his family’s alleged ties to Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Because of these instances, “The Problem Child” is a bit skeptical about Fury showing up.

“A part of me still doubts. And it’s scary, and it’s annoying. And him not showing up for the face-to-face we were just about to do… it sucks. And the kid’s not necessarily reliable. But the money’s good, man. For him.”

As for Perry, he’s been involved in bare-knuckle boxing since his departure from the UFC in 2021. He holds a record of 2-0, which includes a win over Bellator’s Michael “Venom” Page.