‘Don’t use my name for clout’ - Kevin Holland responds to ‘BS’ assault claims from Holmes

Kevin Holland says Joseph Holmes’ claims about an assault after Xtreme Knockout 60 on Friday night are exaggerated.

Holmes claimed that he and Holland ran into each other after the event, where the ‘Trailblazer’ allegedly grabbed ‘Ugly Man’ by the arm when they passed each other on the stairs at the Statler. Shortly after, Holmes claimed he was ‘jumped’ by several people with Holland.

In his version of events, Holland admitted that he had a run-in with Holmes on the stairs, but it was the Contender Series alum who grabbed him first. And as far as his people jumping Holmes, Holland said he had no recollection of that happening.

“Guys, check this out,” said Holland on Instagram. “Last night we were at the XKO fights having a good time, enjoying ourselves, and we’re on our way out. Of course, I see ‘Ugly Man’ Joe, not going to deny that. He was walking up the stairs, I was walking down the stairs. He didn’t want to walk to the other side of the stairs where the guy he was beefing was, so he walked in my side of the stairs, like I was going to move. I was like, ‘Bro, chill out.’ As soon as I put my hand up to say chill out, he grabbed me. As soon as he grabbed me, we almost went flying down the stairs. Quick reactions, neither one of us fell over.

“By the time I go to fix my coat, I don’t know what happened,” continued Holland. “He was doing all this stuff that he talks about. I don’t remember none of this stuff. All I remember is him getting in a fight, and me breaking it up. So, sounds good, that’s the part of the story that sticks. All that other stuff that’s going on, that’s drama that you have with another man, that’s between you and another man. Don’t put me in it, dog. Don’t use my name for clout, don’t put me in your BS.”

Though Holmes said Holland intervened and ended the assault, he still wanted a fight with him in the UFC. In response to Holmes, Holland offered to spar him for $20,000 at his gym.

Holmes has yet to respond to the offer.

“If you want to fight with me, we got gyms,” said Holland. “You said to tell the UFC to send a contract. I doubt the UFC will send you a contract. If you want to spar, you can spar me at my gym.”

As he awaits a response from Holmes, Holland is set for his next UFC assignment. The 30-year-old shares the Octagon with Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287 on April 8.