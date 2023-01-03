Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown set for UFC 284

Jack Della Maddalena is gearing up for the toughest test of his UFC career.

Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland reports that Della Maddalena and Randy Brown have joined the line-up of UFC 284, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Brown revealed the fight was being finalized on his Twitch channel.

One of the most exciting names to emerge from Contender Series, Della Maddalena is 3-0 in the UFC. The Australian fighter has added Pete Rodriguez, Ramazan Emeev and Danny Roberts to his resume with three consecutive first-round finishes.

Following his win over Roberts, Della Maddalena expressed interest in the Perth event, saying he wanted to ‘hopefully put someone away in front of my beautiful friends and family’. And he could have the the chance to do so against Brown.

After a second-round KO loss to Vicente Luque, Brown returned to the win column with a first-round rear-naked choke of Alex Oliveira at UFC 261. ‘Rude Boy’ went on to earn three more wins, with decisions over Jared Gooden, Khaos Williams and Francisco Trinaldo in his most recent appearances.

UFC 284 is headlined by a champ vs. champ fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available in the coming weeks.