 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Trash but sadly, nothing will happen’ - Pro fighters react to video of Dana White slapping his wife

See how fighters reacted to footage showing Dana White and his wife involved in a physical altercation.

By Tim Bissell
/ new
Dana White at the UFC APEX.
Dana White at the UFC APEX.
Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yesterday, video emerged purportedly showing UFC and Power Slap League President Dana White striking his wife at a New Year’s Eve event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The video shows a reportedly inebriated Anne White slap her husband in a nightclub. White then returns the slap and appears to lash out again before others intervene.

White spoke to gossip mongers TMZ about the incident. “There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

Anne White also released a statement to TMZ:

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Not surprisingly, UFC fighters have been very quiet about this incident on Twitter. However, some who have had past dealing with White weren’t afraid to share their opinion. Here are some of the tweets from fighters, past and present, and media members on what they make of the video.

About the author: Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

If you or someone you know needs help regarding alcohol abuse, support can be found at the following sources:

USA - The Recovery Village - 833 554 1487

Canada - Wellness Together - 1-866-585-0445

UK - Drinkline - 0300 123 1110

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Canada - DAWN-RAFH Canada

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...