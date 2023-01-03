‘Trash but sadly, nothing will happen’ - Pro fighters react to video of Dana White slapping his wife

Yesterday, video emerged purportedly showing UFC and Power Slap League President Dana White striking his wife at a New Year’s Eve event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The video shows a reportedly inebriated Anne White slap her husband in a nightclub. White then returns the slap and appears to lash out again before others intervene.

White spoke to gossip mongers TMZ about the incident. “There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

Anne White also released a statement to TMZ:

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Not surprisingly, UFC fighters have been very quiet about this incident on Twitter. However, some who have had past dealing with White weren’t afraid to share their opinion. Here are some of the tweets from fighters, past and present, and media members on what they make of the video.

No way this the first time he's hit her or her hitting him. They both reacted with zero hesitation as if they've done it before. https://t.co/unqJ0YkYNs — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) January 3, 2023

How long til Jake Paul makes a video about this Dana White power slapping his wife situation? Or will he leave him be?#jakepaul #danawhite #nye #powerslap — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) January 3, 2023

If I post my meme I’m getting fired start me a gofundme and I’ll do it — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 3, 2023

Trash. But sadly, nothing will happen. https://t.co/bryyCApoU3 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) January 3, 2023

Remember, "fan" is short for fanatic. Those weirdos are wild. https://t.co/NzC249bAMj — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) January 3, 2023

Dang Dana White got caught on camera by an android slapping his wife back… yes she slapped him first. Crazy 2023 already, — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) January 3, 2023

It’s hard to know what to Tweet in moments like this...#StopTheFight — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 3, 2023

This is why you shouldn’t drink alcohol.. — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) January 3, 2023

Just scrolled through two days of my Twitter feed and not one #PowerSlap joke. Y’all know who not to fuck with. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) January 3, 2023

All jokes aside. Handled it the right way. https://t.co/jZUDGKkeCf — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 3, 2023

My only slap fighting comments - I have no clue what people will accept anymore but one would think that Dana White could not be used as the head of slap league after a domestic violence incident with his wife. And I’m not sure a slap league without his involvement is viable. — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) January 3, 2023

By tomorrow, the "media" will be the real problem, not Dana White beating his wife.



Sellouts will be competing to see who can make smacking her multiple times sound as harmless as possible. — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) January 3, 2023

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

If you or someone you know needs help regarding alcohol abuse, support can be found at the following sources:

USA - The Recovery Village - 833 554 1487

Canada - Wellness Together - 1-866-585-0445

UK - Drinkline - 0300 123 1110

