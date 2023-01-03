UFC Stats 2022 Review: Light heavyweight division

The UFC closed out its run of 2022 events on December 17. The promotion’s final card of the year, UFC Vegas 66, took place in the same venue where it put on its first fight card of the year, UFC Vegas 46. That facility was the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Between January 15 and December 17, there were 511 fights on 42 UFC cards. The first fight of the year was the lightweight bout between T.J. Brown and Charles Rosa. The final contest was the Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland welterweight scrap.

When 2021 turned to 2022, Glover Teixeira held the UFC light heavyweight title. After 10 years with the promotion and a failed bid to unseat Jon Jones in 2014, Teixeira took the title from Jan Blachowicz via a submission win in October 2021.

Teixeira’s reign at the top of the UFC’s 205-pound division ended in June 2022 when Jiri Prochazka submitted Teixeira in the fifth round of their UFC 275 contest. The UFC planned a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira for UFC 282, but a serious shoulder injury knocked Prochazka from that contest. Facing a long recovery, Prochazka surrendered the UFC title.

When the fight between Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev — which was to decide the new champion — ended in a split draw, the UFC wasted no time in matching Teixeira against Jamahal Hill for the still vacant belt. That fight is scheduled to take place at UFC 283 on January 21 in Brazil.

With no UFC cards scheduled until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bloody Elbow looks back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we look at the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC light heavyweight fights in 2022: 35

Number of UFC light heavyweight title fights in 2022: 2

Number of decisions in UFC light heavyweight fights in 2022: 10

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC light heavyweight fights in 2022: 20

Number of submission finishes in UFC light heavyweight fights in 2022: 5

Number of majority decisions in UFC light heavyweight fights in 2022: 0

Number of split decisions in UFC light heavyweight fights in 2022: 3

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC light heavyweight fights in 2022: 6

Number of split draws in UFC light heavyweight fights in 2022: 1

Quickest submission in a UFC light heavyweight fight in 2022: Ryan Spann submits Ion Cutelaba at 2:22 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 54

Latest submission in a UFC light heavyweight fight in 2022: Brendan Allen submits Sam Alvey at 2:10 of Round 2 at UFC Vegas 47

Latest submission in a UFC light heavyweight five-round fight in 2022: Jiri Prochazka submits Glover Teixeira at 4:32 of Round 5 at UFC 275

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC light heavyweight in 2022: Tyson Pedro TKOs Harry Hunsucker at 1:05 of Round 1 at UFC 278

Latest KO / TKO in a three-round UFC light heavyweight fight in 2022: Kennedy Nzechukwu TKOs Karl Roberson at 2:19 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 58

Latest KO / TKO in a five-round UFC light heavyweight fight in 2022: Jamahal Hill TKOs Thiago Santos at 2:31 of Round 4 at UFC Vegas 59

A message from @JamahalH to the rest of the LHW division #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/YHzl0lUvhS — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Stats via UFCStats.