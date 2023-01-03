 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Crooklyn’s Corner 34: 2022 MMA Awards with Zane Simon, Pt. 2

Episode 34 discussion: Bloody Elbow’s Zane Simon joins Stephie to discuss his best and worst picks of 2022

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs on a sporadic schedule, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated when new episodes drop.

Crooklyn’s Corner, MMA Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Analyst, UFC Analyst, Zane Simon, Stephie Haynes, Bloody Elbow Presents, CrooklynMMA, MMA Interview, June M. Williams

EPISODE 34 - GUEST: ZANE SIMON

  • Most Improved Fighter
  • Least Improved Fighter
  • Best Microphone Presence
  • Worst Microphone Presence
  • Best Walkout
  • Best Referee
  • Worst Referee
  • Best Commentator
  • Worst Commentator
  • Best Promotion Not Named UFC

Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow Crooklyn’s Twitter account: Stephie Haynes and the show account Crooklyn’s Corner. If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...