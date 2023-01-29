Woman who accused Conor McGregor of assault had her car set on fire in Dublin

A 40-year-old woman who made a formal complaint accusing Conor McGregor of assault had her car set ablaze earlier this month (per MailOnline). The woman had claimed that McGregor punched and kicked her on a yacht in Ibiza last year and that she jumped overboard to escape him, breaking her arm in the process.

Irish police confirmed there had been a suspected arson in the Drimnagh neighbourhood of Dublin.

“Gardai are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 10pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at a residential premises in Drimnagh, Dublin 12,” read the statement. “No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”

MailOnline reports that a day after the fire, the woman filed a civil case against McGregor in Dublin’s High Court over the alleged yacht incident. The civil case petitions the court to ensure that any CCTV, camera phone footage or other physical evidence relevant to her assault claims are protected.

That civil case is due to be heard by the court on February 27.

The alleged yacht incident took place in July 2022. It was then that the woman reported to Spanish police that McGregor had assaulted her after his birthday party. At that time she declined to sign a formal statement with local police.

Earlier this month she filed a formal statement with Irish police, who have since forwarded that statement to their Spanish counterparts. This has prompted Spanish police to re-open their case on the incident.

McGregor, via a spokesperson, has denied these accusations.

McGregor last fought for the UFC in 2021. That year he lost twice to Dustin Poirier, first by TKO (punches) and then by TKO (doctor stoppage). In his second loss to Poirier he suffered a fractured leg which has kept him out of action ever since.