Video: Bellator vet Valerie Loureda makes debut as ‘Lola Vice’ at WWE’s NXT Level Up

After five fights with Bellator, Valerie Loureda announced in 2022 that she’ll be leaving MMA after signing with the WWE, and making the full time switch to pro-wrestling.

The 24-year-old, who is 4-1 in MMA, made her debut on Friday night at WWE’s NXT Level Up. She entered the ring under the name “Lola Vice,” which she will be using moving forward in her pro-wrestling career.

The MMA veteran leaned into her taekwondo background during her debut, landing various kicks including axe kicks and spinning kicks, eventually pinning her opponent, Dani Palmer.

Watch some of her highlights below, or on the longer clip embedded above.

Here’s a glimpse of her skills on the mic.

Lola Vice, (Valerie Loureda) Is Gonna Be A Star You Heard It Here First! #NXTLVL pic.twitter.com/RzckSSWf6W — ❌  GOAT GOD  ❌ #MoneSZN #HayterSZN (-_•) (@GOATGOD_1000) January 28, 2023

Loureda, or I guess Lola Vice, fought in Bellator from early 2019 to late 2021. Her last bout was a split decision victory over Taylor Turner, which bumped her overall, and likely final, MMA record to 4-1.