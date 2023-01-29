Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get in altercation during Beterbiev-Yarde event; Tyson Fury laughs it off

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury got in a bit of a scuffle and had to be separated by security during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde event in London.

Right before the main event, both boxers stepped in the ring to promote their upcoming bout. They faced off in the middle, but things got heated once Paul pointed and poked at Fury’s cheek.

After a brief scuffle, tensions cooled down and they naturally still talked some smack, where a shirtless Fury questioned Paul’s previous opponents.

“This shit’s been going on too long. He will never box again. I’m not 50, I ain’t 40, I ain’t an MMA guy. I’ve been doing this my whole life, and I swear to God, you’re finished come 26th of February,” Fury proclaimed.

“I guarantee you, I swear to God, if it’s the last thing I do in boxing, you are over in four weeks. Enjoy the last few weeks of your so-called boxing career.”

Paul responded by calling Fury’s opponents “taxi drivers” and brought up his more accomplished brother, Tyson Fury.

“Tommy has so much to lose. His family’s gonna disown him when I knock him the f—k out,” Paul said. “Sorry, Tyson, I love you, but it’s over for your brother.”

While both men tried to talk smack and intimidate each other, the heavyweight champion in Tyson Fury was seen cackling about the entire situation after.

After their first bout fizzled due to visa issues, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been rebooked to face each other once again, this time in Saudi Arabia, on February 26.