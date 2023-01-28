Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde: Live results, video highlights, play-by-play analysis

Artur Beterbiev looks to keep his perfect knockout streak alive in London today. He faces off against Anthony Yarde, a dangerous puncher in his own right, so whatever happens, it should be dramatic.

Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is a hugely dangerous puncher, but he has plenty of skill to go with it. His hope is to unify the three light-heavyweight belts he holds with the one held by compatriot Dmitry Bivol, but that fight hasn’t come together yet so instead he’s gone on the road for this. At 38, he can’t afford any slip-ups. Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) has had a much more meandering career, but he’ll be aiming to prove he’s fixed up some of the holes he’s displayed in the past, and show himself as a true world-level fighter.

This card is available on ESPN+ in the US and BT Sport in the UK. The scheduled start time of the card is 2pm ET, though ESPN+’s schedule doesn’t start till 3:30pm: presumably there will be prelims shown on BT that ESPN won’t carry. Ringwalks for the main event are expected at about 5:30pm ET, but stay tuned here for updates on that.

Results

IBF, WBA and WBC light heavyweight title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde

WBA flyweight title fight: Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez

Light heavyweight: Karol Ituma vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo

Super featherweight: Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo

Featherweight: Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Welterweight: Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces

Cruiserweight: Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp

Super-featherweight: Masood Abdullah vs Lesther Lara

Welterweight: Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy

Super welterweight: Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic

Heavyweight: Moses Itauma vs Marcel Bode