‘Thank you God, it wasn’t my time’ - Conor McGregor reportedly unhurt after getting hit by car

It’s been a hell of a busy week for the UFC’s biggest star. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that police in Spain were re-opening an investigation into an assault accusation against Conor McGregor. On Thursday, the ‘Notorious’ SBG talent revealed that he was in talks with the UFC for a coaching stint on the upcoming season of the Ultimate Fighter (with rumors swirling that Tony Ferguson would head up the opposing team). On Friday, apparently, he got hit by a car.

“Got a bang of [sic] a car just now from behind,” McGregor announced in a since-deleted Instagram post. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

Conor McGregor shared that he was hit by a car while riding his bike a little while ago. Luckily he is ok. pic.twitter.com/Aw4mUAa0Qw — Nicole Bosco (@NikBos) January 27, 2023

“All good, mate, all good. Don’t worry about it,” McGregor could be heard telling the driver of the car in a video recorded at the time of the incident. “Mate, that’s—nah, I could have been dead there. Look!”

“What’s your name, my man?” McGregor asked as he and his bike got a ride back to his home. “Nick just smacked me with his car. We have the bike in the back.”

"I could have been dead!"



Conor McGregor was just hit by a car while riding his bicycle.pic.twitter.com/QMembqCZeX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 27, 2023

The UFC has yet to make any formal announcement on McGregor’s return to active competition after more than a year and a half away from MMA—spent rehabbing a broken leg as well as acting in an upcoming Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal. However, SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh recently stated that he would bet the house that the former two-division champion would fight inside the Octagon in 2023.