Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing bout inked for Feb 26th in Saudi Arabia

The reports are true! A Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury pay-per-view is going down in Saudi Arabia on February 26th, as part of a collaboration between Paul’s own Most Valuable Promotions, Top Rank, and ESPN+.

Paul just shared the fight poster on his social media, with the caption stating, ‘Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.’

These two guys tried to make this match happen twice already, but the plug was pulled each time by Fury’s side. First in December of 2021, and then again in August of 2022. That explains why Paul is so adamant about ‘no excuses,’ although there is still a weight cut to get through.

Jake also mentioned in his recent post that boxing’s undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has agreed to some rather odd, yet very Jake Paul-like stipulations. Paul proclaimed, “Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.”

If this silliness actually comes to fruition, what a sight that would be. Would this guy actually change his name? I doubt it, but hey, let’s not forget that Tyron Woodley got himself a ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo on his finger.

Paul went on, “Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise.” That face-off should be interesting, and might even produce a ‘gotcha hat’ moment.

And that’s the shtick. Whether or not the fight actually happens is one thing, and whether or not it’s any good is quite another. Both guys are so inexperienced, so you’re not really paying for high-level boxing by getting the PPV. You’re paying to see the storyline drama unfold. I guess that’s ok, so long as the public knows what they’re signing up for.

At minimum, the buildup for this one will be pretty fun. Paul does a descent job of straddling the line between funny and cringe, and Fury’s eloquent digs can sometimes be amusing... even if it’s for the wrong reasons. Either way it’s a show, so grab up your popcorn, have a seat, and take it for what it’s worth.