43-year-old retired UFC vet Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva hints at concerning Power Slap debut

Barely a month after announcing his retirement from professional competition, Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva is looking to make a comeback. In his recent Instagram post, the 43-year-old Silva hinted at a possible appearance in a power slap contest sometime in the future.

Silva’s retirement in December was welcome news to fans. He’s been on a seven-fight losing streak in MMA since 2015, six of which he lost by knockout and TKO. He also competed in bare-knuckle boxing, kickboxing, and boxing, losing via early knockout and TKO.

Power slapping is slowly gaining more recognition, thanks to the recent involvement of UFC president Dana White. And so far, it has mostly drawn concerns among medical experts, calling it a “recipe for disaster.” Facial disfigurements and death in other slap fight leagues are also coming to light.

White, however, defended slap fighting, saying contestants only take “3-5 slaps per event,” unlike in boxing where fighters absorb “300-400 punches a fight.”