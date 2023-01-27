 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 221: Paradigm-Pacquiao lawsuit heats up, Rockhold plans to unretire

Episode 221 discussion: Paradigm plans to pursue avenues to cut off Pacquiao’s earning ability, more disturbing details emerge about Power Slap, Rockhold plans to unretire, more

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 221

WEEKLY PICKS REVIEW

Mookie: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Moreno, Teixeira (4-1)

Stephie: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Moreno, Teixeira (4-1)

Victor: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Figueiredo, Teixeira (3-2)

STANDINGS

Mookie: 6-4

Stephie: 6-4

Victor: 5-5

