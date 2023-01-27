The Level Change Podcast 221: Paradigm-Pacquiao lawsuit heats up, Rockhold plans to unretire

Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.
EPISODE 221
- Paradigm Sports looking to cut off Pacquiao’s earning ability
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/26/23572078/boxing-legend-manny-pacquiao-set-for-march-trial-to-face-paradigm-sports-lawsuit-news
- Even more alarming details are popping up about Power Slap
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/25/23570049/neurologist-calls-dana-white-power-slap-recipe-disaster-ufc-brain-injury-tbi-mma-news
- Luke Rockhold now a free agent, plans to unretire
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/24/23568601/luke-rockhold-confirms-ufc-release-plans-to-unretire-and-f-k-some-people-up-mma-news
- Todd Duffee returning to MMA at 37
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/25/23571808/ufc-veteran-todd-duffee-returns-ksw-title-fight-phil-de-fries-heavyweight-champ-mma-news
WEEKLY PICKS REVIEW
Mookie: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Moreno, Teixeira (4-1)
Stephie: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Moreno, Teixeira (4-1)
Victor: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Figueiredo, Teixeira (3-2)
STANDINGS
Mookie: 6-4
Stephie: 6-4
Victor: 5-5
