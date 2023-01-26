Mike Tyson accused of rape, facing $5 million lawsuit

[CW: The following story discusses accusations of sexual assault]

According to Sports Illustrated Mike Tyson was the subject of a lawsuit filed in New York earlier this month in which he was accused of raping a woman in 1990. The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a state law that was created last year and provides a one year window for people to sue those they accuse of sexual assault regardless if the incident would normally fall outside of the state’s regular statute of limitations.

The plaintiff in this lawsuit is seeking $5 million in damages after she swore in a signed affidavit that Tyson “violently raped” her in a limousine in Albany, NY.

The plaintiff added that, since the alleged incident, she has “experienced feelings of guilt, loss of self-respect, shame, embarrassment, sadness, anger, depression, anxiety, violent tendencies, drug and alcohol addiction and confusion.”

She also stated that she now suffers from “extreme emotional suffering including but not limited to nightmares, panic attacks and flashbacks” and that she has been unable to maintain or develop healthy relationships since 1990.

Tyson, who is fondly remembered by many as one of the best heavyweight boxers in history, is a convicted rapist. In 1992 he was found guilty of rape by a jury at the Marion County Superior Court in Indiana for an incident that occurred at an Indianapolis Hotel involving an 18-year-old woman.

Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison and four years of probation. Despite being 25-years-old Tyson was assigned to the Indiana Youth Center. He was released after serving less than three years of his sentence.

Due to this past conviction Tyson is required to register as Tier II sex offender under Federal law.

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

US - Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). RAINN also has an online chat service.

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

Canada - Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, 1-877-232-2610.

UK - UK Says No More.

Rest of the World - International Rape Crisis Hotlines.