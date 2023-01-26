UFC star Conor McGregor reveals offer for second Ultimate Fighter coaching stint

UFC star Conor McGregor says he’s been offered to coach an upcoming season of the Ultimate Fighter. “The Notorious” revealed the news in a recent Instagram post, which included an old photo of him at the Ultimate Fighter gym in 2015.

“This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house. Where I coached vs urijah faber,” McGregor wrote. “This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating urijah team mate chad mendes around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight.

“With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey.

“I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed.

“I see fighters lining up. I know whats ahead I been ready motherfuckers. #StayReady”

McGregor and Faber coached alongside each other for TUF 22, which featured a US vs. Europe storyline. They never ended up fighting, which was customary for TUF coaches to do at the end of the season.

McGregor, who turns 35 this year, has yet to finalize his UFC return, but his coach John Kavanagh is willing to bet the house that it happens in 2023. At the same time, the Irish sports star is also dealing with new assault accusations, this time from a woman he allegedly attacked and threatened to drown during a yacht party for his 34th birthday in July 2022.