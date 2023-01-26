Paradigm Sports on Pacquiao lawsuit: ‘We will cut off 100% of Manny’s opportunities to earn money’

In 2021, Paradigm Sports Management filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. As the suit claims, Pacquiao, who at the time was a recent signee with Paradigm, allegedly decided to go back and work with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.

Part of the supposed deal with Paradigm was a $25 million purse to face Mikey Garcia that same year, which they claim fell apart after Pacquiao wanted a guaranteed $5 million in advance even without fighting. Also included was a planned crossover boxing match with Conor McGregor, one of Paradigm’s top talents.

The case is now moving forward. Per a report by MMA Fighting on Wednesday, the trial for the lawsuit has been set for March 3rd. Paradigm CEO Audie Attar also released this statement:

“Manny’s days of thumbing his nose at our contractual rights are almost at an end. We have an overwhelming case against him and look forward to justice being served.

“The court has already entered an order stating that – due to his consistent violation of court orders – Pacquiao is now deemed to have admitted that he breached his contract with Paradigm and that Paradigm has suffered more than $20 million in damages.”

Attar also sent a message to other organizations planning to work with Pacquiao while the suit is ongoing.

“If any promoters, managers, fighters, or broadcasting networks are considering entering into an agreement with Manny prior to the trial, they are now on notice that Paradigm will immediately commence an action against them for tortious interference with contract and seek both an injunction and damages.

“Once Paradigm wins at trial in March, we will cut off 100 percent of Manny’s opportunities to earn money in the United States from any source because any revenue he generates will be attached to his judgment.

“Additionally, Paradigm will aggressively pursue enforcement of its judgment in any foreign country where Manny seeks to fight.”

Judd Burstein, who will be representing Paradigm in this ongoing case, used to work with Pacquiao for a previous contract dispute lawsuit. Pacquiao’s lawyers are now filing a motion to disqualify Burstein.

For his part, Pacquiao had already denied any wrongdoing.

“Paradigm Sports’ lawsuit against me has no merit,” Pacquiao’s camp said in a 2021 statement. “I have an absolute right under the agreement with Paradigm to engage in the upcoming bout with Errol Spence. If this frivolous lawsuit continues, I will be proven correct in court.”

The 44-year-old Pacquiao (62-8-2 with 39 KOs), who retired in 2021 to focus on his Philippine presidential campaign, is now set for his 2023 boxing return under Rizin. He did an exhibition match in December against YouTuber DK Yoo and won by decision.