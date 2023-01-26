The MMA Depressed-us - Roll players: Palhares vs. Henderson

One moment they’re here, the next they’re gone. The UFC returned from their holiday hiatus with a pair of shows to open 2023, and have promptly disappeared again—leaving us out here twisting in the breeze. As a result, we’ve had no other option than to get back on our bullshit.

This time around, we’re remembering some of MMA’s most famed/notorious/one-dimensional guard grapplers. The men who loved to dive for kneebars and heel hooks and got lit up like a Christmas tree when that didn’t work. To open the show, we’re re-watching Paul Sass and his fight with Danny Castillo at UFC on Fuel TV 7. We’re following that up with a PRIDE classic; Masakazu Imanari’s bout with Luiz Firmino at PRIDE Bushido 5. Finally, we’re closing the show with Rousimar Palhares and one of the few decisions of his career, against Dan Henderson at UFC 88.

As usual, we’re watching all three fights over on Fight Pass. For listeners that would like to follow along with us, just press play at the 0:00 mark of each video, when Zane says “Go.” For those of you not using Fight Pass, Connor will try and announce the start of round 1 for each bout, so that listeners can sync their videos up there.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 INTRO

3:23 REVEALING OUR THREE FIGHTS

5:49 SASS VS. CASTILLO INTRO

5:54 ZANE “3... 2... 1... GO!”

5:58 SASS VS CASTILLO

30:33 IMANARI VS FIRMINO INTRO

31:22 ZANE “3... 2... 1... GO!”

31:26 IMANARI VS FIRMINO

51:02 HENDERSON V. PALHARES INTRO

51:17 ZANE “3... 2... 1... GO!”

51:20 HENDERSON VS PALHARES

1:20:05 WRAP UP

1:20:22 NEXT TIME

1:20:45 OUTRO

1:21:52 SUMMARY OF NEW PODCAST PLATFORMS/APPS

