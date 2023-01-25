 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC’s Sean O’Malley reveals being thrown out of restaurant due to dress code policy

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley was recently thrown out of a restaurant because of a dress code policy.

By Milan Ordoñez
UFC Fight Night: Holtzman v Lentz Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In the UFC and the MMA community, Sean O’Malley holds a strong name value. But unfortunately for him, his star power doesn’t always translate well into the world outside of prizefighting.

In a recent social media video, “Sugar” Sean revealed being sent away from a seafood restaurant in Scottsdale because he failed to comply with the dress code policy (H/T MMA Mania).

“I went to Ocean 44 right across the street. I walk in, looking good as f—k like I usually do. Then they go, ‘Uh, sir, we can’t serve you. We have a dress code.’ I said, ‘Bitch, you know who the f—k I am?’ I didn’t say that…”

Left with no other choice, the 28-year-old decided to take his business elsewhere. He later found a Mexican restaurant just across the street.

“So, we came across the street to Toca Madera, and they’re hooking us up with free food because they know who the f—k I am. So, f—k you, Ocean 44…”

O’Malley currently sits at the number one spot in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings after his split decision win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 last October.

About the author: Milan Ordoñez has been covering combat sports since 2012 and has been part of the Bloody Elbow staff since 2016. He’s also competed in amateur mixed martial arts and submission grappling tournaments. (full bio)

