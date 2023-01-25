UFC’s Sean O’Malley reveals being thrown out of restaurant due to dress code policy

In the UFC and the MMA community, Sean O’Malley holds a strong name value. But unfortunately for him, his star power doesn’t always translate well into the world outside of prizefighting.

In a recent social media video, “Sugar” Sean revealed being sent away from a seafood restaurant in Scottsdale because he failed to comply with the dress code policy (H/T MMA Mania).

Sean O’Malley get denied via dress code to a restaurant because they don’t know who the number one bantamweight in the world is pic.twitter.com/3W1cunA8hx — (@mmamarcuss) January 23, 2023

“I went to Ocean 44 right across the street. I walk in, looking good as f—k like I usually do. Then they go, ‘Uh, sir, we can’t serve you. We have a dress code.’ I said, ‘Bitch, you know who the f—k I am?’ I didn’t say that…”

Left with no other choice, the 28-year-old decided to take his business elsewhere. He later found a Mexican restaurant just across the street.

“So, we came across the street to Toca Madera, and they’re hooking us up with free food because they know who the f—k I am. So, f—k you, Ocean 44…”

O’Malley currently sits at the number one spot in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings after his split decision win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 last October.