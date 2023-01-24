UFC 283 medical suspensions: Several fighters receive six-month terms

Several fighters have received six-month medical suspensions from the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) after UFC 283 this past Saturday.

Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira suffered similar injuries in their ‘Fight of the Night’ for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. It was revealed that Hill and Teixeira have nasal fractures, which led to their suspensions.

Deiveson Figueiredo suffered an orbital fracture in his third-round TKO loss to Brandon Moreno. According to the former UFC flyweight champion, an additional medical evaluation revealed more damage that could require surgery.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Simon Samano and Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie):

Jamahal Hill (nasal fracture): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with new face CT scan; mandatory 30 days

Glover Teixeira (nasal fracture): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with new face CT scan; mandatory 45 days

Brandon Moreno: Suspended for 14 days

Deiveson Figueiredo (orbital fracture): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with new face CT scan; mandatory 45 days

Gilbert Burns: Suspended for 14 days

Neil Magny: Suspended for 14 days

Jéssica Andrade: Suspended for 14 days

Lauren Murphy (nasal fracture): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with new face CT scan; mandatory 45 days

Johnny Walker: Suspended for 14 days

Paul Craig (nasal fracture): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with new face CT scan; mandatory 45 days

Ihor Potieria (right hand): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with X-ray of right hand; mandatory 14 days

Mauricio Rua: Suspended for 45 days

Brunno Ferreira: Suspended for 14 days

Gregory Rodrigues: Suspended for 60 days

Thiago Moisés: Suspended for 14 days

Melquizael Costa (left hand): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with X-ray of left hand; mandatory 30 days

Gabriel Bonfim: Suspended for 14 days

Mounir Lazzez (right tibula-fibula laceration): Suspended for 30 days

Jailton Almeida: Suspended for 14 days

Shamil Abdurakhimov: Suspended for 14 days

Cody Stamann (left forearm): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with X-ray of left forearm; mandatory 30 days

Luan Lacerda: Suspended for 14 days

Ismael Bonfim: Suspended for 14 days

Terrance McKinney: Suspended for 90 days

Nicolas Dalby (right elbow, left thumb): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with X-rays of right elbow and left thumb; mandatory 30 days

Warlley Alves (toe, orbital fracture): Suspended for 180 days or cleared by orthopedist for toe and Oral and Maxillofacial (OMF) surgeon for orbital fracture; mandatory 30 days

Josiane Nunes (right arm): Suspended for 180 days or cleared with X-ray of right arm; mandatory 30 days

Zarah Fairn: Suspended for 30 days

Daniel Marcos: Suspended for 14 days

Saimon Oliveira: Suspended for 45 days