Former UFC champ Luke Rockhold now a free agent, plans to unretire and ‘f—k some people up’

Luke Rockhold’s plan to come out of retirement in 2023 seems to be taking shape. In his appearance on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour, the former middleweight champion announced his release from the UFC, four months after announcing his retirement from the sport.

“Your man’s a free agent,” said Rockhold, who also revealed having a “couple of fights” left in his contract. “Free and clear, and I’m ready and re-inspired to go out there and do something new.

“I’ve paid my dues, and [UFC COO Hunter Campbell] granted me my wish.”

The 38-year-old Rockhold decided to call it quits after his UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa. He’s now looking towards other challenges outside of the UFC.

“That door is always open, but I want to go and f–k some people up. If you want bullshit, we can go box, beat up these YouTubers, too.”

“I feel like I’m just getting better. I feel like I’m finding my tempo, and it feels good. ... I’ve got mountains to climb.”

Rockhold’s MMA record stands at 16-6. He’s currently on a three-fight skid.