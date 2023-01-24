Photo: Busted up Glover Teixeira suffers no serious injuries in loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Aside from some cuts, Glover Teixeira has no serious injuries from his fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 this past Saturday.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Hill by unanimous decision after being battered throughout five rounds. He survived, but Teixeira suffered two (or more?) cuts in the process, requiring a visit to the hospital for much-needed stitches.

Though his manager — Jorge Guimarães — shared a photo of Teixeira with most of his face covered in gauze, his injuries were minimal. In an update provided to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, Guimarães said his client has ‘only cuts’ and ‘a little injury to the nose’ after the fight.

You can see what Teixeira looked like before and after he left Jeunesse Arena below:

Before:

After:

In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the Brazilian announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, ending a nearly 21-year career that saw successful stints in WEC, Shooto and UFC.

“I think I’m too tough for my own good,” said Teixeira. “Too tough for my own health. I can’t keep up anymore. I’m going to focus my energy on Alex Pereira, on ‘Po Atan’. He’s going to keep his belt for a while then go up to light heavyweight.

“It’s an honor to put the gloves down on the same night as [Mauricio] Shogun [Rua],” continued Teixeira. “I wish we were in the Royce Gracie era where you just go no rounds and keep going. But we’re not, and I just can’t keep up anymore.”

Too tough for his own good, indeed.