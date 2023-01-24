 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 220: UFC 283 rewind, ADCC moving to Fight Pass

Episode 220 discussion: A complete Breakdown from our UFC 283 rewind and discussion on the UFC acquiring streaming rights to ADCC in 2024.

By Stephie Haynes
EPISODE 220

Complete card breakdown from our UFC 283 rewind

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/92055-ufc-283

UFC acquires streaming rights for ADCC 2024

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/22/23564491/ufc-secures-rights-to-adcc-2024-world-championship

