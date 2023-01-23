UFC Stat Tracker 2023: Post-UFC 283 roundup

The UFC is now two events into 2023. For this coming year, our plan is to do an event-by-event look back after every card, along with keeping a running total of pertinent UFC statistics on the year. Below is the post-UFC 283 update for data in 2023.

So far we’ve had 26 fights, with ten bouts going to decision and sixteen finishing inside the distance. That includes two rear naked chokes, a doctor’s stoppage, and two body shot KOs. Light Heavyweight and bantamweight have seen the most bouts so far in 2023, and we’re already running up toward 3,000 significant strikes landed.

Take a look at all the numbers we’ll be keeping track of as the year goes on.

Total Fights: 26

Title Fights: 2

Unanimous Decisions: 8

Split Decisions: 2

KOs/TKOs: 12

Submissions: 4

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 2

Arm Triangle from Mount: 1

Guillotine Choke After Drop to Guard: 1

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Doctor Stoppage: 1

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Kick to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Punch to Head at Distance: 3

Punches to Head at Distance: 2

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Head in Clinch: 1

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 1

Light heavyweight: 4

Middleweight: 3

Welterweight: 3

Lightweight: 3

Featherweight: 2

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 4

Women’s bantamweight: 1

Flyweight: 3

Women’s Flyweight: 1

Moreno defeats Figueiredo after the doctor called a stop between rounds due to an eye injury. #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/Bo5b6AY4XH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

UFC Stat Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 8

Total Submission Attempts: 9

Total Reversals: 4

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 5,417

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 2,718

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 4,257

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 1,764

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 797

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 634

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 363

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 320

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 4,792

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 2,235

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 384

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 290

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 241

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 193

Total Strikes Attempted: 6,153

Total Strikes Landed: 3,371

Total Takedowns Attempted: 130

Total Takedowns Landed: 37

Memorable Fight Stats in 2023

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Gabriel Bonfim submits Mounir Lazzez at 0:49 of Round 1 at UFC 283.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Dan Ige knock out Damon Jackson at 4:13 of Round 2 at UFC Vegas 67.

Most Takedowns Landed: Thiago Moises lands four of seven attempts on Melquizael Costa at UFC 283 and Dan Argueta sticks four on six attempts vs. Nick Aguirre at UFC Vegas 67.

Most Submission Attempts: Deiveson Figueiredo two submission attempts vs. Brendan Moreno at UFC 283 and Dan Argueta two submission attempts vs. Nick Aguirre at UFC Vegas 67.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Eight fighters with one knockdown apiece (Five at UFC 283 and three at UFC Vegas 67.)

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

New UFC records in 2023

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes or most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Stats via UFC Stats