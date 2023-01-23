Fights on Tap: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso among 26 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

In its return to Brazil, the UFC gave us a great pay-per-view with UFC 283 on Saturday. Jamahal Hill became the first Contender Series alum to win a UFC championship after defeating Glover Teixeira. Brandon Moreno ended his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo by third-round TKO, courtesy of an eye-shutting left hand. The Bonfim brothers — Gabriel and Ismael — announced their arrival to the UFC with stunning finishes of Mounir Lazzez and Terrance McKinney. And we saw the end of two legendary careers after Teixeira and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua retired. Now, we have a brief break ahead of us, so let’s take a look at what we have on the schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 26 fights this week, and a reigning champion returns for her next challenger.

Valentina Shevchenko is set for her eighth defense as the UFC flyweight champion shares the Octagon with Alexa Grasso at UFC 285, the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ‘Bullet’ faced some adversity in her most recent defense, eking out a split decision against Taila Santos at UFC 275 this past June. For the first time in her reign, Shevchenko was truly tested, but she turned the tide in the final rounds and held onto her championship. As for Grasso, she rattled off four consecutive wins over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood and Viviane Araújo en route to her first UFC championship opportunity.

UFC 284 — February 11

Junior Tafa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta — heavyweight

UFC 285 — March 4

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 11

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili — bantamweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez — bantamweight

UFC 286 — March 18

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho — flyweight

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani — featherweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Duško Todorović — middleweight

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz — lightweight

UFC 287 — April 8

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro — women’s strawweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Nikolas Motta — lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez — bantamweight

Steve Garcia Jr. vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — April 15

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes — women’s strawweight

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier — heavyweight

TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo — featherweight

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov — light heavyweight

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo — featherweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez — bantamweight

Piera Rodríguez vs. Gillian Robertson — women’s strawweight

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber — lightweight

Batgerel Danaa vs. Brady Hiestand — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — April 22

Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont — women’s featherweight

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Melissa Martinez — women’s strawweight

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis — featherweight

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon — lightweight

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón — bantamweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 290 — February 4

Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro — welterweight

Bellator 292 — March 10

Keri Taylor-Melendez vs. Bruna Ellen — women’s flyweight

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell — light heavyweight

Leandro Higo vs. James Gallagher — bantamweight

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna — featherweight

Dupree Stewart vs. Demetri Georgiades — welterweight

Bellator Paris — May 12

Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis — middleweight

Jose Augusto vs. Simon Biyong — light heavyweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL Challenger Series Week 5 — February 24

Chelsea Hackett vs. Desiree Yanez — women’s flyweight

Kaytlin Neil vs. Griet Eeckhout — women’s flyweight

Shanna Young vs. Sandra Lavado — women’s flyweight

Helen Peralta vs. Lisa Mauldin — women’s flyweight

PFL Challenger Series Week 6 — March 3

Brahyan Zurcher vs. David Evans — featherweight

Nate Kelly vs. Zachary Hicks — featherweight

Ago Huskić vs. Gabriel Braga — featherweight

Vikas Singh Ruhil vs. Igeu Kabusa — featherweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 150 — March 17

Harry Hardwick vs. Shoaib Yousaf — featherweight

Omran Chaaban vs. Mush Aslani — welterweight

Nik Bagley vs. Wesley Machado — featherweight

Cage Warriors 152 — April 15

Chris Bungard vs. Gavin Hughes — lightweight

Cage Warriors 153 — April 29

Rhys McKee vs. Jimmy Wallhead — welterweight

Ryan Shelley vs. Tobias Harila — featherweight

James Sheehan vs. Oban Elliott — welterweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 79 — February 25

Arek Wrzosek vs. Tomáš Možný — heavyweight

Daniel Omielańczuk vs. Viktor Pešta — heavyweight

