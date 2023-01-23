UFC 283 Stats Review: Jamahal Hill and Jessica Andrade set new UFC records

The UFC held its first pay-per-view event of 2023 on Saturday. At the top of that card, UFC 283, Jamahal Hill captured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, while in the co-main event, Brandon Moreno put the UFC flyweight title back around his waist.

Before that, Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade and Johnny Walkers delighted the Brazilian crowd with dominant wins in their fights in front of the crowd at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from the event. UFC 283’s main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Total Fights: 15

Unanimous Decisions: 4

Split Decisions: 1

KOs/TKOs: 7

Submissions: 3

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 1

Light heavyweight: 3

Middleweight: 1

Welterweight: 3

Lightweight: 2

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 2

Flyweight: 1

Women’s Flyweight: 1

Total Knockdowns Landed: 5

Total Submission Attempts: 5

Total Reversals: 1

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 3,190

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 1,634

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 2,514

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 1,079

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 464

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 366

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 212

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 189

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 2,816

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 1,347

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 227

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 171

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 147

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 116

Total Strikes Attempted: 3,513

Total Strikes Landed: 1,935

Total Takedowns Attempted: 81

Total Takedowns Landed: 18

Brandon Moreno claims flyweight gold via TKO by doctor stoppage #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/zZYXceYIvN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Gabriel Bonfim submits Mounir Lazzez at 0:49 of Round 1.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Thiago Moises submits Melquizael Costa at 4:05 of Round 2.

Most Takedowns Landed: Thiago Moises lands four of seven attempts on Melquizael Costa.

Most Submission Attempts: Deiveson Figueiredo two submission attempts vs. Brendan Moreno.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Five fighters with one knockdown apiece.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

New UFC records from UFC 283:

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes or most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Stats via UFC Stats