José Aldo says Conor McGregor literally sent him red panties on the night of UFC 200

Back in his heyday, UFC star Conor McGregor made himself known for his skills both on the mic and in the Octagon. “The Notorious” birthed many catchphrases, one of them being the “red panty night” concept he made famous during a 2016 press conference.

“You fight me, it’s a celebration,” McGregor told Rafael dos Anjos at the time. “When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration. You ring back home, you ring your wife. ‘Baby, we’d done it! We’re rich, baby! Conor McGregor made us rich! Break out the red panties!”

That little phrase has since been used across the sport, and it apparently became a running joke between Aldo and McGregor, as well.

As “The King of Rio” revealed during a media scrum at UFC 283 on Saturday, McGregor sent him a pair of red panties on the night of UFC 200.

“It was just light-hearted fun,” Aldo said through a translator. “I think we were in the Red Rock owned by Lorenzo (Fertitta) in Vegas and (our rooms were facing) window to window. It was the night that I beat Frankie Edgar and he just sent it out as a light-hearted joke.

“I didn’t do anything with it, but maybe I could even get my Mrs. to wear it or something.”

As announced on the broadcast, Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this year, and McGregor gave him his due props.