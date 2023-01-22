‘Too tough for my own good’ - Former champ Glover Teixeira announces retirement after UFC 283 loss

After a 21-year professional run that included a one-time title reign, Glover Teixeira is calling it a career. The 43-year-old veteran laid his gloves on the Octagon after surviving a five-rounder against newly-minted champion Jamahal Hill.

“In reality, I think I’m too tough for my own good, too tough for my own health. I can’t keep up anymore,” Teixeira said through a translator during his Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier.

And he isn’t lying. In this fight with Hill alone, Teixeira decided to fight on approaching the fifth round, even with a mouth-sized gash above his right eye.

But now that he’s done with the sport, his next goal is to continue to groom another recently-crowned champion.

“I’m gonna focus my energy on Alex Pereira, on Poatan. He’s gonna keep his belt for a while then go up to light heavyweight.”

Teixeira got to fight in front of his countrymen for one last time and he got to retire with fellow legend and former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, which for him is another highlight of the night.

“It’s an honor to put the gloves down on the same night as Shogun. I wish we were in the Royce Gracie era where you just go no rounds and keep going. But we’re not, and I just can’t keep up anymore.”

Teixeira, who won the title against Jan Blachowicz in 2021, left the sport with a record of 33-9.