UFC 283 post-fight bonuses: Ismael Bonfim sleeps Terrance McKinney with flying knee

The first UFC pay-per-view of 2023 was great. The light heavyweight headliner crowned a new champion, and the flyweight headliner saw the end of one of the best rivalries in MMA history.

The preliminary portion of the event started with Daniel Marcos getting his first UFC win. The Peruvian fighter crumpled Saimon Oliveira with knees to the body and punches for a second-round KO. Josiane Nunes won a unanimous decision against Zarah Fairn. ‘Josi’ gave up several inches in height and reach to ‘Infinite,’ but she continued to press forward and connect with heavy punches. Warlley Alves and Nicolas Dalby turned in an early candidate for ‘Fight of the Night’ in their all-action affair. These two were exchanging! In the end, the ‘Danish Dynamite’ did enough for a split decision on the judges’ scorecards. Ismael Bonfim introduced himself to the UFC with one of the nastiest KOs you have ever seen! ‘Marreta’ sent Terrance McKinney (who lost his mouthpiece a second before the fight-ending moment) to the shadow realm with a flying knee. WOW! That was nasty. Cody Stamann extended his win streak to two, defeating Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision. Jailton Almeida mauled Shamil Abdurakhimov. ‘Malhadinho’ got ‘Abrek’ down, tried some submissions and finished with ground-and-pound for the second-round TKO, his fourth consecutive finish since joining the promotion.

Gabriel Bonfim brought a second win to the Bonfim household with a 49-second submission of Mounir Lazzez. Is it too early to tap the Bonfim Brothers as ones to watch for in 2023? Thiago Moisés dispatched Melquizael Costa. The American Top Team (ATT) representative submitted Costa by second-round rear-naked choke and used his time on the microphone to call out Paddy Pimblett. As UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik pointed out, the ‘Baddy’ needs surgery, so that fight may not happen…yet. Brunno Ferreira upset Gregory Rodrigues with a first-round KO! The ‘Hulk’ accepted a fight with ‘Robocop’ on eight days’ notice and did that! What a win! Ihor Potieria finished Maurício Rua by first-round TKO. ‘Shogun’ then announced his official retirement from the sport, leaving with an overall record of 21-14-1. Best wishes to the legend who gave us great memories over the years!

Johnny Walker got a unique KO over Paul Craig in our first fight on the pay-per-view. When the ‘Bearjew’ held onto the leg of Walker for too long, the Brazilian hammerfisted his way out of the hold. And then Walker brought out an old celebration: the worm, which was done without suffering an injury! Jéssica Andrade battered Lauren Murphy. ‘Bate Estaca’ fired on all cylinders tonight, connecting with nearly everything she threw against ‘Lucky’. As for what she wanted next, Andrade said a rematch with Zhang Weili would be good. Gilbert Burns predicted he would finish Neil Magny, and he did! ‘Durinho’ took the ‘Haitian Sensation down, worked his way into mount and secured the arm-triangle choke. For his next fight, Burns was clear on the one name he wanted: Colby Covington. The tetralogy between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo came to an end by third-round TKO after ‘Deus Da Guerra’ suffered a nasty eye injury, courtesy of a left hand from the ‘Assassin Baby’. The right eye of Figueiredo swelled immediately, which prompted the cageside physician to stop the fight in between the third and fourth rounds. Moreno reclaimed the UFC flyweight championship and closed the Figueiredo chapter of his career. And as for Figueiredo, his time at flyweight is over, as he revealed a move to bantamweight for his next fight.

Jamahal Hill is the new UFC light heavyweight champion after a dominant performance against Glover Teixeira. ’Sweet Dreams’ punished Teixeira, bloodying him with punches and kicks throughout the fight. The Brazilian tried to get the fight to the ground — and did — but Hill showed off his defense and avoided any danger he would have found himself in. With the win, Hill became the first fighter from Contender Series to win a UFC championship. And in a final surprise of the night, Teixeira announced his retirement.

Performance of the Night: Ismael Bonfim and Jailton Almeida

