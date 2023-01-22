‘Inspired by both men’ - Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s beatdown of Glover Teixeira at UFC 283

It was not Brazil’s night at UFC 283. After Mauricio Rua not ending his career on a win and Deiveson Figueiredo losing the flyweight belt to Brandon Moreno, it was Glover Teixeira who came up short against Jamahal Hill in a dispute for the vacant light heavyweight belt.

In a brutal show of heart, the Brazilian just suffered too much from his opponent’s damage and ended up losing a unanimous decision after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.

I’m thinking texeira via sub or hill via KO are the 2 most likely scenarios…how y’all feeling about it? #ufc283 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

@gloverteixeira might be my second favorite fighter behind Moreno. A true legend in the #ufc #ufc283 — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

Sweet Dreams with some impressive stand up and takedown defense.

10-9 Hill#UFC283 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023

Hills kicks were getting through the 1 handed defense of Teixeira. #UFC283 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

That was insane! I really don't know how to score that one! AMAZING FIGHT!#UFC283 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023

What a fight! Lots of ❤️ from both warriors! #UFC283 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) January 22, 2023

Is every Glover fight the greatest fight ever? pic.twitter.com/jag3K8nxuB — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2023

These big boys throwing that . Great main event !! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 22, 2023

Where’s the cut man at??? That thing was still dripping! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Glovers chin is made of titanium! #UFC283 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) January 22, 2023

Glover rolls with punches so well. He still gets hit, but a lot of shots go missed or deflected as well. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 22, 2023

Teixeira I’m your fan #UFC283 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 22, 2023

Aaaaaaand NEEEEEEW@JamahalH ! Brooooooooo!

I don't even have words!!!! #UFC283 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023

Wow huge congrats to the new champ @JamahalH well earned my guy — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) January 22, 2023

My man got 6 kids! Hill making sure they eat!! What a step up performance against the always tough, skilled, and durable Glover Teixeira. #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Huge congrats to @JamahalH on an amazing performance over the legendary @gloverteixeira Inspired by both men. Incredible fight. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

From just sharing the workout room on fightweek with Jamahal and his good vibe crew I’m emotional about him winning. What a performance! #UFC283 — Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) January 22, 2023