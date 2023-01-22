 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Inspired by both men’ - Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s beatdown of Glover Teixeira at UFC 283

Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the win.

By Lucas Rezende
Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.
Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It was not Brazil’s night at UFC 283. After Mauricio Rua not ending his career on a win and Deiveson Figueiredo losing the flyweight belt to Brandon Moreno, it was Glover Teixeira who came up short against Jamahal Hill in a dispute for the vacant light heavyweight belt.

In a brutal show of heart, the Brazilian just suffered too much from his opponent’s damage and ended up losing a unanimous decision after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.

