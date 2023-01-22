‘Inspired by both men’ - Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s beatdown of Glover Teixeira at UFC 283

It was not Brazil’s night at UFC 283. After Mauricio Rua not ending his career on a win and Deiveson Figueiredo losing the flyweight belt to Brandon Moreno, it was Glover Teixeira who came up short against Jamahal Hill in a dispute for the vacant light heavyweight belt.
In a brutal show of heart, the Brazilian just suffered too much from his opponent’s damage and ended up losing a unanimous decision after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.
I’m thinking texeira via sub or hill via KO are the 2 most likely scenarios…how y’all feeling about it? #ufc283— Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
@gloverteixeira might be my second favorite fighter behind Moreno. A true legend in the #ufc #ufc283— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
Sweet Dreams with some impressive stand up and takedown defense.— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023
10-9 Hill#UFC283
Hills kicks were getting through the 1 handed defense of Teixeira. #UFC283— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023
That was insane! I really don't know how to score that one! AMAZING FIGHT!#UFC283— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023
What a fight! Lots of ❤️ from both warriors! #UFC283— Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) January 22, 2023
Is every Glover fight the greatest fight ever? pic.twitter.com/jag3K8nxuB— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2023
These big boys throwing that . Great main event !! @ufc— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 22, 2023
Where’s the cut man at??? That thing was still dripping! #UFC283— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
Glovers chin is made of titanium! #UFC283— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) January 22, 2023
Glover rolls with punches so well. He still gets hit, but a lot of shots go missed or deflected as well.— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 22, 2023
Teixeira I’m your fan #UFC283— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 22, 2023
I don’t think Brazil cares about cuts #FightToTheDeath #TeixeiraIsAFuckingAnimal #UFC283— Daniel Pineda (@DanielPitPineda) January 22, 2023
Aaaaaaand NEEEEEEW@JamahalH ! Brooooooooo!— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023
I don't even have words!!!! #UFC283
Wow huge congrats to the new champ @JamahalH well earned my guy— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) January 22, 2023
.@gloverteixeira is a f**king inspiration. Congrats @JamahalH #UFC283— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023
My man got 6 kids! Hill making sure they eat!! What a step up performance against the always tough, skilled, and durable Glover Teixeira. #UFC283— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
I read somewhere figueredo wants to move up to bantamweight. I would love to welcome him ❄️ #UFC283— Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) January 22, 2023
Huge congrats to @JamahalH on an amazing performance over the legendary @gloverteixeira Inspired by both men. Incredible fight.— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
From just sharing the workout room on fightweek with Jamahal and his good vibe crew I’m emotional about him winning. What a performance! #UFC283— Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) January 22, 2023
Congratulations Hill!— BONY (@JonnyBones) January 22, 2023
