 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Nothing dirty at all’ - Pros react to Brandon Moreno’s title win over Figueiredo at UFC 283

Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende Updated
/ new
UFC 283: Figueiredo v Moreno IV Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brandon Moreno upset the home crowd in his fourth encounter with Deiveson Figueiredo. After three rounds at UFC 283, with the Brazilian’s eye being too swollen to continue, Herb Dean stopped the fight and awarded Moreno a TKO victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

In This Stream

UFC 283: ‘Glover Texiera vs. Jamahal Hill’ & ‘Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 33 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...