‘Nothing dirty at all’ - Pros react to Brandon Moreno’s title win over Figueiredo at UFC 283

Brandon Moreno upset the home crowd in his fourth encounter with Deiveson Figueiredo. After three rounds at UFC 283, with the Brazilian’s eye being too swollen to continue, Herb Dean stopped the fight and awarded Moreno a TKO victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
This is special. This is history. The Quadrilogy is upon us. LFG @Daico_Deiveson— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023
Hectic first round. Moreno’s wrestling looks much improved. I could watch these dudes fight forever. #UFC283— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023
That was definitely an illegal heel strike by Figueiredo end of round 1— Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) January 22, 2023
Figgy hits like a lightweight, but Moreno starting to find him #UFC283— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2023
Figueiredo is the dirtiest fighter in the #ufc #UFC283— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
That orbital looks broke they might stop this. #UFC283— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023
Figgy vs Moreno 5 coming soon lmao— Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) January 22, 2023
ASSASSIN BABY!! WAY TO GO BROTHER! SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU! #UFC283— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023
Dominant performance regardless. Viva Mexico! Aquí Tamos!!! #UFC283— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) January 22, 2023
Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye.— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
Moreno is a savage!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 22, 2023
Damn. I wanted to see more of that fight. #UFC283— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) January 22, 2023
BRANDON MORENO!! #UFC283— RobFont (@RobSFont) January 22, 2023
That's a no contest. Come on Herb Dean. #UFC283— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023
Man there was a time figgy looked unbeatable— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023
I’m so stoked for Moreno! He earned this moment in life and solidified himself into history. #UFC283— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 22, 2023
@theassassinbaby is my favorite fighter #UFC283— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
Clean strike. Great fight @theassassinbaby #UFC283— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 22, 2023
Nothing dirty at all, clean shot by the new champion Brandon Moreno! #UFC283 he really outclassed Figgy tonight. He was cruising— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 22, 2023
I have no idea what Moreno said and I was standing right next to him. That was so loud! #UFC283— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 22, 2023
Loading comments...