‘Nothing dirty at all’ - Pros react to Brandon Moreno’s title win over Figueiredo at UFC 283

Brandon Moreno upset the home crowd in his fourth encounter with Deiveson Figueiredo. After three rounds at UFC 283, with the Brazilian’s eye being too swollen to continue, Herb Dean stopped the fight and awarded Moreno a TKO victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

This is special. This is history. The Quadrilogy is upon us. LFG @Daico_Deiveson — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023

Hectic first round. Moreno’s wrestling looks much improved. I could watch these dudes fight forever. #UFC283 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023

That was definitely an illegal heel strike by Figueiredo end of round 1 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) January 22, 2023

Figgy hits like a lightweight, but Moreno starting to find him #UFC283 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2023

Figueiredo is the dirtiest fighter in the #ufc #UFC283 — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

That orbital looks broke they might stop this. #UFC283 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023

Figgy vs Moreno 5 coming soon lmao — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) January 22, 2023

ASSASSIN BABY!! WAY TO GO BROTHER! SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU! #UFC283 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023

Dominant performance regardless. Viva Mexico! Aquí Tamos!!! #UFC283 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) January 22, 2023

Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

Moreno is a savage! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 22, 2023

Damn. I wanted to see more of that fight. #UFC283 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) January 22, 2023

That's a no contest. Come on Herb Dean. #UFC283 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023

Man there was a time figgy looked unbeatable — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

I’m so stoked for Moreno! He earned this moment in life and solidified himself into history. #UFC283 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 22, 2023

Nothing dirty at all, clean shot by the new champion Brandon Moreno! #UFC283 he really outclassed Figgy tonight. He was cruising — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 22, 2023