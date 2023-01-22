 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill post-fight press conference live stream

Join us for a live video stream of the UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill  post-fight press conference live stream which will kick off at approximately 1:30 AM ET/10:30 PM PT

UFC 282 Media Day Face Off Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:30 AM ET/10:30 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill post-fight press conference, live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around and participate below. Fighters like main event stars Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will be in attendance, along with the best performers from the rest of the card, including Ismael Bonfim, Gabriel Bonfim, Jailton Almeida and more.

The press conference will announce the fight of the night and performance of the night bonuses and includes the media Q&A with the fighters individually breaking down the bouts and finding out what the winners are aiming for when negotiating their next fight. We often get some great moments and quote gold from these pressers, so it’s definitely worth tuning in. Please note that depending on what time the card ends, the press conference may start later than originally scheduled.

