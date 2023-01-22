Damaged eye! - UFC 283: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 4 full fight video highlights

The UFC 283 co-main event saw a historic fourth installment of a flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Tonight was Moreno’s time to shine. He was landing the better strikes throughout, as well as getting the better of the grappling exchanges. The third round is where Moreno landed a clean left hook, where his thumb knuckle landed right on the eye of Figueiredo. As soon as the punch landed, Moreno pushed off of the face of Figueiredo with his other hand, which looked like he may, or may not, have gotten away with an eye poke.

The referee ignored Figueiredo’s complaints, and Moreno realized top position once again. It was in between the third and fourth rounds that the doctor was brought in to see whether or not Figueiredo was fit to continue. The right eye of Figueiredo was badly swollen, leaving the doctor no choice but to recommend that the fight be stopped.

Moreno has set the score for the rivalry at 2-1-1, likely bringing an end to this saga.

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play of the third round of Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4:

Rd.3-

Figueiredo with the fast start this time. Moreno fires back. It looked like they clashed heads. Moreno misses widely with a home run shot. The next right hook lands hard and Figgy doesn’t like it! He thinks he took an eyepoke but that was a punch, it seems. Figgy went to his back. Moreno is on top and Figgy is bleeding. I hope this isn’t controversial. Moreno with two lefts. Figgy scrambles but Moreno re-positions and stays on top. Moreno opens up with strikes but Figgy clubs him right back from the bottom. Moreno is getting a lot of top time here though. Moreno postures up again with a good shot. 10-9 Moreno.

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO at 5:00 of round 3: Flyweight Title

IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injury



Brandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title! pic.twitter.com/cFiHnPx5Hg — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Brandon Moreno claims flyweight gold via TKO by doctor stoppage #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/zZYXceYIvN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023