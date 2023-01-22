UFC 283 highlight videos: Jamahal Hill wins belt with dominant decision, Glover Teixeira retires

The UFC 283 main event took flight from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and crowned a new light heavyweight champion when Jamahal Hill won a dominant unanimous decision over the former champion, Glover Teixeira. After the loss, Teixeira announced his retirement.

The opening round saw Teixeira show the takedown several times, but Hill was hip to each of them. Hill spent a lot of time at range, working his kicks from the outside. Things picked up in the second stanza, when Hill wobbled Glover with a head kick. Jamahal went in for the kill, but Teixeira miraculously survived, and even hit a takedown. It was Hill’s turn to survive on the ground, but he handled himself well and got back to his feet.

The third round is where Hill went back to his head kick to send Glover down to the mat. From there, Jamahal got on top and tried to finish the fight with ground and pound. Teixeira showed off his toughness by surviving the onslaught, and even rallied back to land some quality punches of his own.

Hill poured it on in the fourth. He had Teixeira badly hurt against the cage, and was teeing off with big uppercuts. Despite having every reason to stop the fight, the referee allowed Glover to endure the rest of the round. Teixeira found an early takedown in the fifth round, but Hill scrambled his way on top. The round ended with Glover trying for a last-second Hail Mary, but Hill stayed smart and is the UFC’s new light heavyweight champion.

Check out Tim Burke's play-by-play of round 4 of Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill:

Rd.4-

Body kick from Hill. Again. Glover lands a left. Head kick from Hill and a big knee. Teixeira ties him up and pushes his opponent to the cage. Hill spins it around and separates. Glover with an overhand right. Head kick and a right hook from Hill. They both land. Hill lands two more shots though. They trade. Teixeira eats a shot and clearly felt it, but he lands one of his own right back. Teixeira with a left hook. And he goes to the body. Hill tags Glover back and he’s finally backing off. Knees. Lefts. Teixeira is so bloodied. BUT HE FIRES RIGHT BACK! Hill is overwhelming him though. Teixeira might get stopped on the feet. Big uppercut. Glover is too tough for his own good, but he reverses position and resets in the center. His face is an absolute mess though. Knee and huge left from Hill. 10-9 Hill, and this might get stopped.

Jamahal Hilldef. Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision (50-44 x3): Light Heavyweight Title

