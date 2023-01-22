Upset! Results and video: Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr with 4th round finish

The UK’s first biggest boxing match of 2023 witnessed Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) stop Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) in the fourth round.

Despite the giving up a bit of size, Smith found ways to enter into the pocket, where he could be in range to land his own blows. The finish came in the fourth frame, when Smith dropped Eubank with a hard combo. Eubank stood back up, but he was still badly shaken. Shortly after that, a short uppercut to right hand on the inside put Eubank down again. Once again Eubank rose to his feet, but he was clearly on skates so the referee stepped in to wave off the out.

What an upset! Smith was a sizable betting underdog coming into this. His moneyline was listed at +220, while Eubank was a heavy betting favorite at -310. Eubank asked for an immediate rematch, and in the ring Smith agreed — but under his terms. You better believe the betting line for their rematch would be a lot tighter than it was for this one.

Check out Lukasz Lukasz’s play-by-play of Liam Smith finishing Chris Eubank Jr:

Rd.4-

Round 4: Eubank opens with a decent jab again, but then a big counter hurts him! And he’s down! He continues, but he’s all over the shop and the ref jumps in! Eubank tries to continue, he has no idea where he is! Sensational finish! Liam Smith wins by TKO!

Liam Smith def. Chris Eubank Jr by TKO in round 4

