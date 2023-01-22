UFC secures rights to ADCC, 2024 World Championship

Late yesterday evening, BJJ fans learned that one of the largest grappling promotions has partnered with the largest MMA organization on the planet.

The UFC has been able to secure rights to the ADCC, with their suite of events now set to air exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. The deal will be for two years, and it was announced during UFC 283.

“ADCC is thrilled to work with UFC FIGHT PASS and showcase the brilliance of grappling to fans in the United States and around the world,” said Mo Jassim, Head Organizer, ADCC in a press release. “This deal includes our premier event ADCC 2024 in September 2024 in Las Vegas – an event UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers will not want to miss.”

Alongside the biennial championship, Fight Pass will be streaming both the ADCC open and trial events.

The ADCC’s have stood next to fellow grappling powerhouse, the IBJJF, as one of the sport’s most influential organizations from its inception in 1998. Far from a mere no gi BJJ event, invitations to compete have been received by athletes from other major grappling arts like judo and wrestling. UFC stars like Demian Maia and Fabricio Werdum have collected ADCC gold during their careers, the accomplishment serving as a massive reference point when discussing their prestigious ground game.

ADCC previously streamed it’s events exclusively through sports broadcasting company FloSports since 2017. Flo has also hosted the event’s back catalog, alongside other large tournaments and their own grappling tournament, “Who’s Number One” (WNO).

Current ADCC Champion Gordon Ryan made waves last week by signing a lucrative multi-year deal to compete in FloSports’ WNO tournament. Despite the potential conflict, Ryan was quick to laude the decision in a post to his Instagram account.

“You’ll see a lot more of me at ADCC and on the UFC,” Ryan wrote. “I thought I was breaking the internet last week by signing that big deal with flo, but this tops even that.”

Bloody Elbow has reached out to FloSports for comment, and will update the story as details become available.