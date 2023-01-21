‘I hate this guy now’ - Pros react to Shogun Rua’s TKO loss to Potieria, retirement at UFC 283

Ihor Potieira spoiled Mauricio Rua’s retirement party in his home country of Brazil at UFC 283. After some exchanges in the first round, the Ukranian managed to land the better shots and finished the former champion by TKO in the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish and the Brazilian’s retirement.

The legend Shogun is coming up next . I hope he gets a heroic walk off ! #UFC283 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023

Pulling for the legend in his final fight tonight. Grew up watching this man dismantle people with leg kicks and tenacity…. A true #legend @ShogunRua #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

When I was 13 @ShogunRua was my favorite fighter. I watched all of his Pride fights. Excited for his final curtain! — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) January 22, 2023

Ok I hate this guy now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Damn… — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

@ShogunRua is an example of a samurai, an idol for me, thanks for your service Champ — Thiago “Marreta” Santos (@TMarretaMMA) January 22, 2023

Definitely not a fan of the disrespectful “celebration” by ihor…could have just been heat of the moment but still Rua is a legend that deserves only respect! #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

I hate getting old! All our legends are going away We’re going to miss you Shogun! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023