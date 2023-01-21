 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘I hate this guy now’ - Pros react to Shogun Rua’s TKO loss to Potieria, retirement at UFC 283

Ihor Potieria defeated Mauricio Rua at UFC 283. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

UFC 283: Shogun v Potieria Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ihor Potieira spoiled Mauricio Rua’s retirement party in his home country of Brazil at UFC 283. After some exchanges in the first round, the Ukranian managed to land the better shots and finished the former champion by TKO in the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish and the Brazilian’s retirement.

