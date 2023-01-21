UFC 283 highlights, video: Shogun Rua gets TKO’d by Ihor Potieria in retirement fight

UFC 283 was the setting where Maurício “Shogun” Rua made the final walk of his career. Unfortunately for him, the sport of MMA is unforgiving, and the former UFC light heavyweight, and former PRIDE FC middleweight Grand Prix champion was stopped with strikes in the second round by Ihor Potieria.

Shogun landed some powerful hooks early on in the opening round, and even delivered some of his patented leg kicks. Potieria was able to clinch up to slow things down, and once he broke free he staggered the MMA legend with a right hand. Shogun never fully recovered from that, as Potieria swarmed him to score the knockdown, and then pounded him out with punches.

This isn’t the way that Shogun wanted to go out, but this in no way takes away from the immense legacy that he is leaving behind. Rua is leaving the sport at 27-14-1, and the first UFC win of Potieria’s career came over one of the greatest to ever do it.

Check out our description of Ihor Potieria stopping Maurício Shogun Rua:

Rd.1-

Shogun landed the first meaningful strikes of the fight when he clipped Potieria with a beautiful combination of hooks. After a Shogun slip, Potieria rushed him and began clinching up against the cage. Once they broke apart, Shogun started to launch leg kicks, but a right hand from Potieria stunned the veteran. Potieria pounced with fists of fury, dropping Shogun and pounding him out with strikes. This is a massive win for Potieria, and the last time we will see the legend that is Shogun inside of the Octagon.

Ihor Potieria def. Maurício Rua by TKO at 4:05 of round 1: Light Heavyweight

An unceremonious end for Shogun, but a strong showing from @IhorPotieriaUFC to secure the first round finish #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/mGwkWqoJTS — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023