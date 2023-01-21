UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill main event live results, highlight videos

Check back in on this post later on to see who won the UFC 283 main event, which is going down from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This post will cover the vacant light heavyweight title fight between the former champion, Glover Teixeira, and surging contender, Jamahal Hill. At UFC 282 back in December, Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought for the vacant 205-pound strap, but after the contest resulted in a split draw, Dana White announced that Glover and Jamahal would then fight for the crown.

At 43-years-old, Glover is a seasoned vet who is as well-rounded as they come, with his biggest detriment being his unavoidable battle with Father time. Teixeira had a marvelous run to the top, finding ways to school his younger counterparts to ultimately realize a world title. If he wants to get back his gold, he is going to have first get through a young and hungry lion in Hill. Jamahal has only lost once in his career (when Paul Craig took his arm home) and since then has posted up a trio of brutal knockouts. Speed kills, and Hill definitely has it. It’s a good thing, too, because he will need every bit of it to avoid Glover’s salty dog tactics.

The early prelims begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.