UFC 283: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 co-main event live results, highlight videos

Check back in on this post later on to see who won the UFC 283 co-main event, which is going down from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The UFC’s flyweight title will sway in the balance in the co-main as the champion, Deiveson Figueiredo collides with the interim champ, Brandon Moreno... FOR THE FOURTH TIME!!!

It’s rare to see to fights compete against each other four times, let alone at the highest possible level, yet here we are. Their first war at UFC 256 in 2020 ended in a majority draw, their second encounter concluded with Moreno hitting a third round RNC, and the trilogy bout saw Figueiredo walk away with a unanimous decision.

Perhaps this tetralogy tilt will produce a double knockout, and then the fifth fight will involve a disqualification. From there we have to check the no contest box for the sixth, and then for their seventh match we get a Gray Maynard vs. Rob Emerson moment — where one guy taps and the other knocks himself out. In all seriousness, though, these are the two very best flyweights on the planet, and it’s a real treat to be able to watch them go at it one more time.

The early prelims begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.