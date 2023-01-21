UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill main card live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 283 main card, which is going down from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This article will focus on the first-three fights on the main card, which will begin with the UFC’s #9 ranked Light Heavyweight, Paul Craig, taking on the #12 ranked, Johnny Walker. You can expect to see some wacky things going on in this one, and there’s a really good chance of it ending suddenly.

Following that, a possible flyweight title eliminator between the UFC’s #4 ranked, Lauren Murphy, and the promotion’s former strawweight champion, Jéssica Andrade. Murphy has won six of her last seven, and hoping that a victory over another former champ will put her right back in the hunt for a shot at Valentina Shevchenko’s belt. Standing in her way is Andrade, who is a downright force in any division. Her last five wins came by way of finish, and at strawweight and flyweight she has only lost to champions.

Last up we have a top welterweights going at it when the #5 ranked, Gilbert Burns, tussles with the #12 ranked, Neil Magny. Burns is a beast and looking to bounce back from his war with Khamzat Chimaev on home soil. Magny has won three of his last four, but he’s going to have his hands full here.

The early prelims begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Main card: