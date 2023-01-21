UFC 283 main card: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny live results, play-by-play, analysis

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for UFC 283 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Today’s card will be headlined by two title fights. In the main event, Glover Teixeira will look to regain his UFC light heavyweight title when he meets Jamahal Hill. The co-main will be the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno to unify the flyweight title.

This post will cover the first three fights of the PPV, up to Gilbert Burns taking on veteran Neil Magny. The other two main card fights are Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy and Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker.

UFC 283 is a standard PPV. There are six early prelims on ESPN+ and Fight Pass that will kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. The televised four-fight prelims will air on ESPN+, big ESPN, and ABC and will start at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The PPV kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.