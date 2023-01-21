Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith: Live results, video highlights, play-by-play analysis

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith both look to cement one more run at world level honours by winning this high-profile main event from the UK, one which has gotten some added attention due to some of Smith’s smack-talk at the final presser crossing the line into homophobia.

Liam Smith at presser: "You go on about girls, has anybody in this room ever seen you with a girl? You got something to tell us?"



Chris Eubank Jr later: "If you wanna get personal, talking about being gay? I've been told you cheat on your wife. I'd rather be gay than a cheat." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 19, 2023

Eubank (32-2, 23 KOs) is coming off a frustrating end to last year when his putative opponent Conor Benn failed a drugs test before a fight in October, but had a solid though scrappy win over Liam Williams before that. Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs), meanwhile, is coming off a decent run of victories since his last loss in early 2021 and is looking to continue that momentum here.

This page will provide live coverage of the main event. This card is available on DAZN in the US and other international territories, and on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. It will start at 1pm ET (6pm GMT) with ring-walks for the main event expected at around 5:15pm ET (10:15pm GMT), but stay tuned here for updates if that changes.

Results

Middleweight: Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

Cruiserweight: Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Welterweight, British and Commonwealth title fight: Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo

Heavyweight: Joseph Parker vs. Jack Massey

Heavyweight: Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Espindola

Heavyweight: Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmanj

Cruiserweight: Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta