UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill - Shogun Rua’s retirement, preliminary card live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 283 preliminary card, which is going down from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The card’s featured prelim will be the swan song for an MMA legend, when the UFC’s former light heavyweight champion, Maurício “Shogun” Rua makes his final walk to the Octagon to face Ihor Potieria. It’s crazy to think that Shogun has been competing in MMA since 2002, with most of his tenure either occurring in PRIDE FC, or with the UFC. Potieria has a special opportunity to eat a legend, but you better believe that entire Brazilian crowd, and every Shogun stan, will go absolutely bananas if Rua finds a way to pull off the win.

There’s also a star in the making on the prelims in Brazil’s own Jailton Almeida, who will be putting his 12-fight winning streak on the line against the UFC’s #15 ranked heavyweight, Shamil Abdurakhimov. Almeida has a wicked ground game, and after competing on the Contender Series (and making his UFC debut) at 205-pounds, Jailton has posted up back-to-back first round submissions up at heavyweight. In a completely different space, there’s Abdurakhimov, who has been stopped with strikes in his last three matches.

The early prelims begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Prelims:

Maurício Rua vs. Ihor Potieria: Light Heavyweight

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight

Thiago Moisés vs. Melquizael Costa: Lightweight

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez: Welterweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov: Heavyweight

Early prelims: