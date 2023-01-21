UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill live stream watch party

The UFC is back in Brazil after nearly three years away. UFC 283, held at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, delivers two title fights (each featuring a hometown favourite). The main event sees Glover Teixeira taking on Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The co-main has UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defending his title against Brandon Moreno (a man he’s fought three other times).

The PPV also has Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny, Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy and Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker.

If you’d like some company watching the main card, we’ve got you covered. Check out tonight’s UFC 283 Watch Party via our friends at MMA Fighting. In the video above you can follow along all the action with Mick Heck and Connor Burks (plus some special guests).

The live stream starts at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT.

Fight card

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV):